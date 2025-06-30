IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025 Preview: India Women will look to extend their lead against England Women in the five-match T20I series as they will take England on at the County Ground, Bristol eyeing a second consecutive win on July 01, 2025. India won the first T20I at Trent Bridge by a massive margin of 97 runs. Smriti Mandhana scored a hundred and it paved way for the Women in Blue to set up a massive total in-front of the hosts who crumbled under pressure. India have the momentum in their favour now. With Harmanpreet Kaur injured, Smriti Mandhana is leading the side and India will look to further extend the gap in the second T20I by registering another victory. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women's Player To Hit Centuries Across All Formats, Achieves Historic Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

India produced a strong and dominant performance in the first bowling, specially with the bowling coming good against a strong England batting lineup. They introduced the surprise factor of Sree Charani and the England batters found it difficult to pick and negotiate her. Wickets upfront in the powerplay also helped India. But they could do all that because India had runs in the bank courtesy the brilliant century from Smriti Mandhana. While she can do it again, the other players around her need to chip in as well with the fitness situation of Harmanpreet Kaur still uncertain.

England, meanwhile have to introspect, re-asses and come hard at the visitors. They relied too heavily on Sophie Ecclestone to deliver with the ball but given Mandhana enjoys a strong matchup against her, she batting deep took Ecclestone out of the game. Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge have to bring their experience into play and deliver. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the only one who tried to shift the momentum in England's favour but it was not enough. Alice Capsey and Amy Jones entered the game too late. England have to sort these problems quickly before the series slip from their hand.

When is IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025?

The India women's national cricket team vs England women's national cricket team second T20I 2025 will take place at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 27, Friday and has a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND-W vs ENG-W H2H Record?

England Women and India Women have clashed with each other 30 times in T20Is. Among those 31 matches, England have won 22 times while India took the upper hand in 9 matches. No matches were washed out or abandoned. Out of the last five encounters, India Women has won twice including their victory in the last match. India Women's National Cricket Team Becomes Third Team To Play 200 Women's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Who Are The IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I Key Players?

Smriti Mandhana Amy Jones Nat Sciver-Brunt Jemimah Rodrigues Nallapureddy Sree Charani

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

England Women Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

