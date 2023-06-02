London, Jun 2: Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, will no longer work with Sebastian Sachs, who had been her fifth coach in the past two years. Raducanu announced the split via a Twitter post on Thursday.

"I have really enjoyed Seb's coaching and working with him, it's unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways," her post said. "I wish Seb all the best moving forwards." Raducanu hasn't played since April and announced last month she would miss the French Open and Wimbledon because she needed what she called “minor” procedures on both hands and an ankle. She said then she expected to be sidelined for a few months. Her record during an injury-plagued 2023 is 5-5. Rafael Nadal Thanks Fans for Messages After Missing French Open 2023 Due to Injury.

Raducanu became one of the stars of tennis two years ago, when she made a surprising run to the fourth round at Wimbledon while ranked outside the top 300, then, soon after, won the US Open at age 18 to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title.

She hasn't made it past the second round at a major tournament since and has been switching coaches with regularity. Sachs was hired late last year and followed Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov in working with Raducanu.

