New Delhi [India] May 29 (ANI): England have announced their playing 11 for the first ODI against the West Indies on Thursday. The Birmingham fixture will be Harry Brook's first outing as England's ODI captain, according to the ICC website.

The newly appointed skipper will bat at No.4 in a side that looks remarkably different from the one that appeared at the ICC Champions Trophy event in February and March this year.

Pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood miss through injury, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone are omitted, and Brook takes over from long-time captain Jos Buttler.

Buttler remains in the XI and will bat at No.5 and keep wickets, while fellow keeper Jamie Smith is promoted to the top of the order and open the batting alongside consistent left-hander Ben Duckett.

There is also room in the XI for Jacob Bethell and fit-again pacer Brydon Carse, while star spinner Adil Rashid will headline the bowling attack that includes Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton.

The three-match series is crucial for England as they look to build momentum in 50-over cricket ahead of the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the side currently ranked in eighth place on the ICC ODI Team Rankings and in the final direct qualifying position for the 2027 tournament.

Brook is aiming to help his side find their rhythm against the West Indies and move up the rankings before the event.

"New era now, new leadership. Hopefully we can bring a lot of energy, competitiveness, and a lot of fun as well out there, try and engage the fans as much as we can - and yeah, try and get some wins under our belt," Brook said.

England XI: 1. Jamie Smith, 2. Ben Duckett, 3. Joe Root, 4. Harry Brook (c), 5. Jos Buttler (wk), 6. Jacob Bethell, 7. Will Jacks, 8. Jamie Overton, 9. Brydon Carse, 10, Adil Rashid, 11. Saqib Mahmood. (ANI)

