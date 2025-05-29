Edgbaston, May 28: Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has been entrusted with the opening role alongside Ben Duckett, as a new chapter in England’s white-ball cricket begins at Edgbaston on Thursday, as Harry Brook steps into the shoes of Jos Buttler to lead the national team in the first ODI against the West Indies. On Which Channel England vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs WI ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Smith’s promotion comes despite his underwhelming stint in the Champions Trophy earlier this year in Pakistan, where he managed just 24 runs in three games at an average of eight. But the England management — particularly head coach Brendon McCullum and new skipper Brook — see his potential differently.

“Baz and I believe he could be an unbelievable white-ball opener,” Brook said on the eve of the series opener. “He can play the moving ball, as we’ve seen in Tests. There’s no reason he can’t bang it as an opener in white-ball too.”

The 23-year-old Smith, who averages over 40 in Test cricket, has been given a "good crack" at the top, but Brook admitted that his place isn’t yet cemented. The new-look top-order will see Joe Root at No. 3 and Brook himself at No. 4, followed by Buttler at five, who has retained the gloves despite stepping down as captain.

The middle-order will be completed by Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell, both expected to contribute with the ball as well alongside experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

In the pace department, Brydon Carse, who has recovered from a toe injury, will return to join Jamie Overton and Saqib Mahmood in the playing XI. England Pacer Gus Atkinson Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series Due to Hamstring Strain

England are missing several key names due to injury. Fast bowlers Jofra Archer (thumb) and Gus Atkinson (hamstring) were both ruled out of the series. Lancashire’s Luke Wood was drafted in as a replacement for Archer but will sit out the opener along with Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley, and Tom Banton.

This series marks a significant turning point for English cricket after a torrid 12 months in the limited-overs format. The defending champions were knocked out in the group stage of both the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, and also lost their T20 World Cup crown. Buttler’s tenure ended in disappointment despite his 2022 T20 World Cup title triumph, prompting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to begin a white-ball rebuild under the leadership of Brook.

“It’s a new era, and hopefully we can bring a lot of energy, competitiveness, and fun out there,” Brook said. “We want to engage the crowd, get some wins under our belt, and play attacking cricket.”

Brook also dismissed the notion that England had grown indifferent to results. “People say we don’t care about winning — that’s not true. Everyone hates losing,” he said. “Our ethos is to put pressure on bowlers and play with intent.”

The 25-year-old also stressed the importance of squad rotation amid the increasingly congested cricket calendar. “We’re going to try and have our best players available as much as possible. But we also have to help players with their scheduling. There’s so much cricket these days.”

Brook, who led the side during last year’s 3-2 ODI series loss against Australia in Buttler’s absence, acknowledged the importance of having the former skipper still in the team.

“To have Jos around is amazing. He may not have had a great run as captain recently, but he did win the T20 World Cup in Australia. That’s huge,” Brook said.

Buttler, despite his recent ODI struggles — averaging below 28 since his last ton in February 2023 — has shown signs of resurgence. He was in sensational form for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, scoring 538 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.77, with five fifties. England Announces White-Ball Squads For ODI and T20I Series Against West Indies; Harry Brook to Lead, Phil Salt Dropped From 50-Over Format.

“His batting is back to being the best in the world,” Brook asserted. “When he’s at his best, he’s the best white-ball batter in the world, in my opinion.”

England and West Indies will contest two more ODIs — in Cardiff on June 1 and at The Kia Oval on June 3 — before turning to the T20Is. The three T20s are scheduled in Chester-Le-Street (June 6), Bristol (June 8), and Southampton (June 10).

England XI to face West Indies in first ODI Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid

