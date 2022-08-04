Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred tournament due to a hip injury.

"England Women's captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred. The hip injury she sustained in the first T20I against South Africa has failed to settle down as expected and Knight will continue to receive treatment," said England Cricket in a Tweet.

"Nat Sciver will remain Team England's captain in the Commonwealth Games. No replacement player can be named, so England will compete with a 14-person squad," it added.

England has played two games in the tournament so far and put up a dominating performance. The first game was against Sri Lanka in which they grabbed a comfortable win by 5 wickets.

In the second match against South Africa, the English team put on 167 runs on the board for the Proteas to chase. South Africa were restricted to 141and England won the game by 26 runs.

England's campaign so far has been going good and they remain one of the favourites to win the tournament. They are at the second spot in Group B with four points. They are below New Zealand, which also has four points but has a better run rate. (ANI)

