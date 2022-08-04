Netherlands cricket team will be in action against New Zealand in a two game T20 series with the first match set to take place at the Sportpark Westvliet in Hague. The Dutch recently qualified for the T20 World Cup in Australia and only lost out to Zimbabwe in the finals of the qualifying tournament. They will be tested against a formidable side like the BlackCaps which is an ideal situation for a non test playing side like them. Opponents New Zealand come into the contest on the back of series wins over Ireland and Scotland and they will be confident of getting the job done against the Dutch. NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 in Voorburg.

Captain and wicketkeeper Scott Edwards knows the task ahead of him and being one of the batting mainstays of the Dutch team, he has a lot riding on his shoulders. Stephan Myburgh and Max O'Dowd will try and bat steadily in the powerplays to build a platform for the middle order batters. Their bowling could come under some scrutiny with the kind of scores New Zealand have got on the tour.

James Neesham is a crucial player for New Zealand as he adds balance to the side, contributing with both bat and bowl. Finn Allen and Mark Chapman have been amongst the runs so far and will be crucial for the BlackCaps in the World Cup that is fast approaching. Ben Sears and Blair Tickner are expected to be inducted in the playing eleven to lead the pace attack while Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner can do the damage with their spin bowling.

When is Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Netherlands vs New Zealand T20I ODI will be played at the Sportpark Westvliet in Voorburg on August 04, 2022 (Thursday). The NED vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of the Netherlands vs New Zealand game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022?

