London, Feb 1 (AP) Less than a week after splashing out a world-record fee for Naomi Girma, Chelsea has spent big again to bring England midfielder Keira Walsh back to the Women's Super League.

Walsh left European champion Barcelona after 2 1/2 years to join Chelsea for a reported 400,000 pounds ($496,000) on Friday.

Walsh was the world's most expensive player for two years after moving to Barcelona from Manchester City for a reported 400,000 pounds (then $513,000) in 2022.

That status now belongs to Girma, the United States defender who cost Chelsea a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) to sign from San Diego Wave.

Still, it means 27-year-old Walsh — a technically gifted, ball-playing defensive midfielder — has commanded two of the biggest ever fees in the women's game.

She's signed with Chelsea for 4 1/2 years.

“It's unbelievable,” Walsh said. “I'm very happy to be here and very excited to get started. You look at the history of the trophies Chelsea have won and I'm an ambitious player and person, so for me it is a good fit.”

Chelsea is the reigning Super League champion and on course to clinch the title for a sixth straight season, with the team having a seven-point lead in the standings. Chelsea has, however, never won the Women's Champions League.

Walsh won back-to-back Champions League and Spanish league titles with Barcelona. (AP) AM

