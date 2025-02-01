Pathumwan [Thailand], February 1 (ANI): India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost in the quarter-finals of the men's singles event at the Thailand Masters 2025 as he went down losing in two straight sets at Pathumwan on Friday, as per the Olympics.com.

Srikanth, ranked 47th in the badminton rankings, lost 21-17, 21-16 to sixth seed Wang Zhengxing of the People's Republic of China.

Also Read | Why Was Pacer Harshit Rana Allowed to Replace All-Rounder Shivam Dube as Concussion Substitute in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025? Here’s What the Rules Say.

Wang Zhengxing controlled proceedings straight from the outset and held a slender 11-10 lead at the mid-game break. The Chinese badminton player broke away after the restart to take the lead.

The second game was more of the same. Although Kidambi Srikanth put up a fight by picking up five straight points to reduce Wang Zhengxing's advantage to 19-16 at one stage, it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.

Also Read | When is Royal Rumble 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE PLE Featuring 30 Men and 30 Women Royal Rumble Matches.

In India's other singles men's match on the day, former world junior No.1 Sankar Subramanian went down fighting against Xuan Chen Zhu of China in a match that lasted an hour and 10 minutes.

Despite being 12-18 down in the opening game, Sankar Subramanian fought back valiantly and won the first game.

However, Xuan Chen Zhu put his best foot forward in the next two games and fought back to win the match 19-21, 21-18, 21-13.

India's only remaining men's doubles duo at the Thailand Masters, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K, were also eliminated in the quarter-finals stage.

The eighth-seeded Indian pair succumbed to a 21-19, 21-18 loss against second seeds Muhammad Shohibul Fikr and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the last match featuring an Indian badminton player on the day saw Rakshitha Ramraj lose her women's singles quarter-final encounter 19-21, 21-14, 21-9 against Thailand's Thamonwan Nithiittikrai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)