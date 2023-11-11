Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

Pakistan's semifinal hopes all but disappeared as they will have to chase down England's total with 284 balls to spare in order to take over New Zealand on Net Run Rate for a fourth place finish.

They have brought in Shadab Khan in place of Hasan Ali.

England, on the other hand, are unchanged.

The Teams:

England: Jos Buttler (c/w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

