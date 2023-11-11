Manchester United’s season has been a complete nightmare so far and it took a turn for the worse with a defeat against Copenhagen in the mid-week Champions League. Erik Ten Haag does not look like turning the fortunes of the club around anytime soon which is a cause of concern. Next up for them is a game at home to Luton Town which becomes a must win one in context of their season. Considering they are just six points off the top four, a win will go a long way in getting them back in the race for Champions League qualification. Opponents Luton Town are 17th and likely a relegation scrap awaits them. Without a win in their last five matches, this looks a tough game for them. Manchester United versus Luton Town will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. ‘Who Had the Idea to…’ Jurgen Klopp Left Fuming As Celebrating Toulouse Fans Interrupt Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool’s Defeat in UEFA Europa League 2023–24 (Watch Video).

Raphael Varane will feature for Manchester United following the injury to Jonny Evans in the last game. Cristian Eriksen and Scott McTominay will be the two box-to-box midfielders with Bruno Fernandes ahead of him. Rasmus Hojlund in on a goal drought when it comes to the league and United will hope their star forward can find the back of net this evening.

Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cauley Woodrow, Jordan Clark are the players missing in action for Luton Town. Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris form the two-man strike partnership and behind them will be a midfield five of Marvelous Nakamba. Tahith Chong comes up against his former club and his role will be crucial in the middle alongside Marvelous Nakamba and Ross Barkley.

Manchester United will take on Luton Town in their upcoming Premier League 2023-24 match on Saturday, November 11. The match is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Richarlison, Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur Forward, Undergoes Groin Surgery.

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Luton Town on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels.

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Luton Town football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United for all the troubles they have had this term, they should secure crucial three points here this evening.

