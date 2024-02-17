Rajkot, Feb 17 (PTI) England reached 290 for 5 in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the third Test against India here on Saturday.

The visitors still trail India by 155 runs after the hosts had piled up 445 in the first innings.

Opener Ben Duckett, who had ended day two unbeaten at 133, made 153 off 151 deliveries before being dismissed by wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed two wickets before lunch.

England, resuming the third day on their overnight score of 207/2, lost charismatic batter Joe Root (18), who could add just nine runs to his overnight score of nine before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

The next man in, Jonny Bairstow, departed without opening his account with Kuldeep trapping him in front of the wicket. Then, Kuldeep took the prize wicket of Duckett to reduce the visitors to 260/5.

At the break, skipper Ben Stokes (39 not out) and Ben Foakes (6 not out) were at the crease.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 445 all out in 130.5 overs.

England 1st innings: 290 for 5 in 61 overs (Ben Duckett 153, Ollie Pope 39, Ben Stokes batting 39; Kuldeep Yadav 2/77)

