London, Sep 8 (AP) England took a 62-run lead into the second innings on Sunday after debutant Josh Hull helped to quickly remove Sri Lanka's tail in a rain-affected morning session on Day 3 of the third and final Test at The Oval.

However, the Sri Lankans took two big wickets — Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, the big scorers from the first innings — to leave England on 35 for two at lunch and the match very much in the balance.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of US Open 2024 Men Singles Final, Here Are H2H Stats and Match Results of Last Five Encounters of Finalists at Flushing Meadows.

England leads by 97, with Dan Lawrence — under pressure for runs — on a cavalier 20 not out. The English have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Sri Lanka resumed on 211 for five but was dismissed for 263, with 20-year-old left-armer Hull removing captain Dhananjaya de Silva (69) and Vishwa Fernando (0) to finish with figures of three for 53 in his first Test match.

Also Read | Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SUI vs ESP on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Kamindu Mendis, the overnight batter with De Silva, was out for 64 when he edged Chris Woakes to Joe Root at first slip and Olly Stone dismissed Milan Rathnayake (7) to post figures of three for 35.

England attacked at the start of the second innings, but it let the Sri Lankans back in the match.

Duckett tried to slog Asitha Fernando down the ground but mishit it to Vishwa Fernando at mid-on for seven. Pope, the century-maker in the first innings, then played Lahiru Kumara onto his stumps to also depart for seven.

Lawrence was still there, but he was going for almost everything, even coming down the pitch and trying to hit pacer Rathnayake into the stands — and missing.

Lawrence, a make-shift opener while Zak Crawley is out injured, made only nine and seven at Lord's in the second Test and five in the opening innings. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)