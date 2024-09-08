Italian Tennis star and top seed Jannik Sinner is all set to take on the challenge of home favourite American Tennis star Taylor Fritz in what is going to be an enthralling men's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in US Open 2024. Ahead of the US Open 2024, Sinner found himself in a controversy regarding dope failure but once he was back on court, it didn't seem like he was fazed at all. His win against Jack Draper in the semifinal just extended his unbeaten run to 11 games. Sinner has won five title in 2024 including a major in Australian Open. With the two favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic out early, this is a golden opportunity for Sinner to scalp his second major title. Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast of Men’s Singles Final Tennis Match in India.

Taylor Fritz has an rather surprise run to the final of the US Open 2024 men's singles final despite being home favourites as his last best finish in a Grand Slam has been a quarterfinal on four occasions. Fritz defeated the likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe. His encounter with Tiafoe was rather close as Fritz blew a 3-0 lead and the match went to a tie-breaker. But it was Fritz who prevailed in the end to make his way in to the US Open 2024 men' singles final. Fritz became the first American man to reach the US Open final since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Sinner has won all five ATP Tour-level finals he has played this season, with four of those victories arriving on hard courts. He could become the first player since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season after clinching a maiden major at January's Australian Open. Jack Draper Vomits on Court During US Open 2024 Men's Singles Semifinal Against Jannik Sinner, Video Goes Viral.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz Head-to-Head Record

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2023: Jannik Sinner Defeated Taylor Fritz (6-4, 4-6, 6-4)

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2021: Taylor Fritz Defeated Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-3)

Jannik Sinner has faced Taylor Fritz only twice in the past. Sinner won their most recent encounter at last year's Indian Wells Masters in three sets. The two have won one match against each other and the head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Sinner has a 54-5 record for the season and has gone 74-7 since the conclusion of last year's US Open. Fritz, meanwhile, has a 44-16 record this year. Going by the records, Sinner is a clear favourite to win tonight's final but Fritz can give a tough fight too.

