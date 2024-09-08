Spain were left frustrated with a goalless draw against Serbia in the last match and next up for the Euro champions is a tie against Switzerland in the Nations League. The La Roja are a technically gifted team but failed to create clear-cut chances in the previous game. Manager Luis De la Fuente has emphasised he is not to be worried with that performance and it is only a matter of time before his side hits the top gear. Opponents Switzerland had a poor game against Denmark, as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss. Switzerland versus Spain will start at 12:15 AM IST. Germany Thrash Hungary 5-0 in UEFA Nations League 2024-25.

Nico Elvedi and Granit Xhaka received red cards against Denmark and will not be available for selection for Switzerland. Gregory Wuthrich and Denis Zakaria are the two players likely to come into the starting eleven. Breel Embolo will once again lead the attack with Fabian Rieder and Ruben Vargas as the attacking midfielders.

David Raya will continue to be the first-choice goalkeeper for Spain with Unai Simon injured. Rodri is in the team but not likely to be given a start as he is not yet match fit. Dani Olmo is set feature as a false nine with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal as the wide players. Pedri will get an opportunity in midfield and he should drive the team forward. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: List of Football Matches to Watch Out For in Nations League During Ongoing International Break.

When is Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Switzerland national football team will face the Spain national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Monday, September 9. The Switzerland vs Spain UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Stade de Geneve in Lancy and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Switzerland vs Spain live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channel. For the Switzerland vs Spain online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Switzerland vs Spain live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Spain may not play at their fluid best but should do enough to secure a 0-1 win here.

