Doncaster, Dec 1 (AP) The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.

Also Read | Salernitana vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

England's previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg. (AP)

Also Read | IPL 2022 Retention: Full List of Players Retained and Purse Remaining Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 15 Mega Auction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)