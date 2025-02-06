Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday reached Raipur to take part in the upcoming Legends 90 League and said he is excited to be part of the tournament.

In his illustrious career, runs effortlessly came off Dhawan's bat. He represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte. In 167 ODI appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

Also Read | Hong Kong to Host First ICC Cricket Tournament in 14 Years.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries. In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, Dhawan played 122 First-Class cricket matches and handsomely scored 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties. In List A, Dhawan played 302 matches and scored a whopping 12,074 runs at an average of 43.90. His remarkable statistics are further glistened by 30 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Qualify for Playoffs With 3-0 Triumph Against Punjab FC.

Speaking to the reporters, Dhawan said that he is excited to take part in the Legends 90 League.

"Feeling very good after reaching Raipur. I am very excited to take part in the upcoming Legends 90 League," Dhawan told reporters in Raipur.

Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan will face off each other as Chhattisgarh Warriors lock horns with Delhi Royals in the blockbuster opening match of the upcoming Legend 90 League in Raipur.

The opening match will commence on February 6, promising a thrilling encounter as seasoned stars reunite to rekindle their on-field rivalries.

Following the opener, Rajasthan Kings will take on Dubai Giants in the second match on February 7, with Gujarat Samp Army facing Big Boys later the same day.

The weekend is set to deliver high-octane action as teams including Delhi Royals, Rajasthan Kings, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Dubai Giants, Big Boys, and Gujarat Samp Army battle for supremacy. Meanwhile, Haryana Gladiators will begin their campaign on February 11 against Dubai Giants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)