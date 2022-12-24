Pune, Dec 24 (PTI) Fans will return to the stadium for the Tata Open Maharashtra after one year when the prestigious tennis event is held at the Balewadi Stadium here from December 31 to January 7.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was held behind closed doors last year but fans can now join the grand celebration of the fifth edition of the tournament here.

The tickets will be available on Zoonga.com from December 26.

"We are delighted to welcome the fans back to the stadium," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director and Chairman of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, in a release.

"We had allowed some restricted public entry for the last few days of the competition last year by taking necessary safety precautions but this year the stadium is fully opened for the fans."

The 2014 US Open champion and world number 17 Marin Cilic will lead the highly competitive singles field, while three-time Grand Slam champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will be the main attraction in the doubles.

The qualifiers will begin on December 31, while the main draw starts from January 2.

