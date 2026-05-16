Sports News | Fatima Sana's Record Blitz Powers Pakistan to Clean Sweep over Zimbabwe

Karachi [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Pakistan captain Fatima Sana delivered a historic performance with the bat as the hosts completed a dominant 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe women's team in Karachi and strengthened their preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Sana smashed the fastest half-century in Women's T20 International history, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls during her explosive, unbeaten knock. The Pakistan skipper hammered 10 boundaries and two sixes in her 62 not out off just 19 balls to rewrite the record books.

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The previous fastest Women's T20I fifty record was jointly held by Sophie Devine, Phoebe Litchfield and Richa Ghosh, all of whom had reached their half-centuries in 18 deliveries.

Earlier, the fastest half-century from a Pakistani woman batter was by former skipper Nida Dar, who took 20 balls to reach the milestone against South Africa in 2019.

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Pakistan posted an imposing 223/4 after recovering from 93/3 in the 11th over. Young batter Saira Jabeen also impressed with her maiden T20I half-century, bringing up the landmark in 32 balls in only her third international appearance.

Lindokuhle Mabhero took a couple of wickets, whereas Beloved Biza and Michelle Mavunga took one wicket each for Zimbabwe.

The visitors began their chase aggressively, led by Kelis Ndhlovu, who struck 32 off 13 balls. However, Pakistan's spin attack quickly took control of the contest.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal starred with the ball, claiming 3/20 and removing key batters early in the innings. She received strong support from Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sundhu as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 90. Sandhu took a couple of wickets, whereas Sana, Rameen Shamim and Tuba Hassan grabbed one wicket each.

The emphatic victory ensured Pakistan remained unbeaten across both white-ball series against Zimbabwe, providing the side with valuable momentum and confidence ahead of the global tournament later this year. (ANI)

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