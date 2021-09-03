Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United have confirmed the signing of young upcoming players Yumnam Gopi Singh, Kynsailang Khongsit, Shelton Paul, Melroy Fernandes and Nihal Colaco.

These signings will bring in energy, freshness and balance to the FCBU squad ahead of the 2021-22 Season. FCBU will kick off their domestic campaign with the 2021 Durand Cup on September 5. This will be the BDFA Super Divisions champions' maiden appearance in the prestigious tournament.

Also Read | CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table: Brazil, Argentina Continue Unbeaten Run.

Yumnam Gopi Singh is a 22-year-old Manipuri footballer who plays as a left-sided midfielder. A versatile athlete, Singh has also often been fielded centrally as an attacking midfielder. "I am looking forward to giving my best and helping FC Bengaluru United qualify for the I-League," said Singh.

Twenty-year-old defender Kynsailang Khongsit hails from Shillong, where he came through the ranks of hometown club Royal Wahingdoh FC. After spending a considerable part of his youth career there, Khongsit moved to Shillong Lajong in the summer of 2017. Khongsit racked up 22 appearances in the I-League for Shillong Lajong over his two seasons at the club.

Also Read | KBC 13: On Sourav Ganguly-Virender Sehwag Special Episode, Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Singing National Anthem Before India-Pak WC Match.

"FC Bengaluru United has a mix of experienced and young players and I can learn a lot from being part of a set up," said Khongsit.

Melroy Fernandes, who has played for prominent Goa clubs in the Goa Pro League and I-League over the last decade, joins as the third goalkeeper in the squad. Rounding up the new signings are local boys Shelton Paul, a winger, and striker Nihal Colaco, who is making a comeback to the squad, following his recovery from injury.

Speaking about the new recruits Richard Hood, head coach, said, "Gopi and Khongsit share the same flank and have had similar pathways of gaining minutes and building their relevance in the I-league and ISL before making their way to us. Technically sound and a tremendous capacity to play intense football for 90 minutes means they bring in the qualities that complement our style of play in the wide areas of the pitch." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)