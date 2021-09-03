Brazil and Argentine continued their unbeaten run at the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on matchday seven and both emerged victorious. The Albiceleste defeated Venezuela while the Selecao got the better of Chile to keep hold of their top two spots in the points table. Ecuador and Uruguay are in the other two direct qualification sports. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down below to get an updated CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Table. Angel Di Maria's Goal Helps Argentina Clinch Copa America 2021 Title With 1-0 Win Over Brazil (Watch Video).

A total of ten teams will face each other in home and away games over the course of 18 matchdays in order to book themselves a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar. The fixtures were determined by a draw which was held on 17 December 2019 at the Bourbon Asunción Convention Hotel in Luque, Paraguay.

Position Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Brazil 7 7 0 0 15 21 2 Argentina 7 4 3 0 6 15 3 Ecuador 7 4 0 3 6 12 4 Uruguay 7 2 3 2 0 9 5 Colombia 7 2 3 2 -2 9 6 Paraguay 7 1 4 2 -3 7 7 Chile 7 1 3 3 -1 6 8 Bolivia 7 1 3 3 -5 6 9 Peru 7 1 2 4 -8 5 10 Venezuela 7 1 1 5 -8 4

After 18 matchdays, a total of five teams can advance to the further stages as four teams will directly book themselves a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup while the side that finishes fifth in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, will have to go through an inter-confederation playoff match to make it to the finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).