Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 1 (ANI): In a thrilling encounter that marked the return of FC Goa's campaign in the second half of Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, the Gaurs showcased their dominance, clinching a well-deserved 2-0 away victory over Hyderabad FC at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Courtesy of a brace, Spanish striker Carlos Martinez finished one short of the 10-goal mark for this season, a record he will most likely breach soon, in Thursday's clash held at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The first half saw FC Goa setting the pace early on, with Martinez breaking the deadlock in the 7th minute. Brandon Fernandes' persistent efforts from a corner-kick ultimately led to the Spaniard's headed goal, placing the ball perfectly into the far corner of the net.

The 37-year-old continued his stellar performance by doubling the lead for the Men in Orange in the 30th minute with a clinical finish, capitalizing on a precise pass from Jay Gupta.

Throughout the first half, FC Goa maintained relentless pressure on Hyderabad FC's defense, creating numerous scoring opportunities. Noah Sadaoui and Brandon Fernandes came close to adding to the scoreline, with shots hitting the side netting and rattling the crossbar. Despite goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh making some crucial saves for the Nizams, Manolo Marquez's boys remained undeterred in their pursuit of goals.

Following the change of ends, Goa continued to dominate possession and create chances, showcasing their attacking prowess. However, the hosts displayed resilience, preventing any further goals from the Gaurs.

With Martinez's brace securing the victory, FC Goa reclaimed the top spot on the points table, amassing 27 points from 11 matches. Their unbeaten streak in the league hence remains intact as well, this being in their eighth win of the campaign in addition to three draws.

Looking ahead, FC Goa will gear up for their next challenge against Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar, a repeat of the recent Kalinga Super Cup clash on February 9 that will see Marquez and his boys make amends for their narrow defeat against the Juggernauts. (ANI)

