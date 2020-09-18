New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Building up to the new season, Indian Super League side FC Goa on Friday announced the arrival of mid-fielder Phrangki Buam from Shillong Lajong.

The 19-year-old mid-fielder has signed a three-year contract with the Gaurs.

Also Read | Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Google Reinforces Play Store Gambling Policies.

Making his senior debut on the national stage in the 2018-19 season of the I-League, the youngster went on to become an instant hit. He scored six goals for Shillong during that campaign, which made him the third-highest Indian goal scorer in the league.

Speaking after completing the transfer, Buam said, "Well, it's an absolute honour for me to join FC Goa. I'm happy and excited. There is real joy in my heart and I am really looking forward to my future as a Gaur."

Also Read | RCB Funny Memes go Viral After Team Releases New Anthem for IPL 2020, Fans ‘Upset’ Over Hindi & Kannada Anthems (Read Tweets).

"To be honest, over the past few years, I have become a fan of FC Goa. The style and the mentality to always attack is something that drew me," he added.

Hailing from the Jaintia Hills region in Meghalaya, Buam started his career with Royal Wahingdoh, where he appeared for their U-16 and U-18 sides. He then moved to Shillong Lajong, where he helped the side in winning the U-18 youth league in 2018.

The same year, he would go on to impress all with his performances in the I-League. And even though Shillong was relegated, the youngster's performances as someone who has the ability to play across the front line, caught the eye.

In his last season, Buam helped Shillong win both the Shillong Premier League and Meghalaya State League where he top-scored for his side, combining goals from both tournaments.

Later during the season, he had moved out on loan to Bengaluru United to play in the 2nd Division League and gain more exposure.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football said, "Phrangki is a player who has immense potential and was one of the shining lights in a very talented bunch of players who emerged from the Lajong Academy.

"He's a player with an eye for goal and has the technical capability to fit well into the style of football that's become a hallmark of our club. We're hopeful that with time, Phrangki will become a regular feature in the first team."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)