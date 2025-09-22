New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship begins on September 29 at the DLTA Complex, New Delhi, as per a release from Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

The Fenesta Open is India's largest domestic tennis championship, drawing top contenders from across the country.

As the only comprehensive national championship covering Men, Women, and U-18/U-16/U-14 (Boys & Girls) categories, the tournament has seen participation from leading Indian stars over the years, including Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza, and Rutuja Bhosale.

Speaking on the 30-year milestone, Ajay S Shriram, chairman & senior managing director and Vikram Shriram, vice chairman & managing director, DCM Shriram Ltd., said: "We are proud to celebrate the 30th edition of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, an enduring platform for Indian tennis. Our focus has been consistent: identify promise early, back it with opportunity, and help athletes scale from national performance to global ambition," as quoted from a release by Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

They added, "Our best wishes to every participant to play with passion, resilience, and sportsmanship. May this championship be a defining step in their journey."

Qualifying rounds for Men's, Women's & U-18 will start on September 27 and Men's, Women's & U-18 (Singles & Doubles) main draw will be on September 29 to October 4. The U-16 & U-14 (Boys & Girls) are scheduled on October 5-11.

Since first organizing the Tennis Championship of Delhi in 1992, DCM Shriram Ltd. has consistently invested in the growth of Indian tennis, creating opportunities for young athletes to compete on a national stage and progress with confidence. (ANI)

