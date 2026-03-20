Auckland [New Zealand], March 20 (ANI): A sensational spell from pacer Lockie Ferguson and a half-century from Tom Latham were the highlights as New Zealand beat South Africa by eight wickets at Auckland on Friday.

With this win, the Kiwis have a 2-1 lead over South Africa in the five-match series. Put to bat first, the Proteas put up a disappointing batting performance, restricted to 136/9, with Ferguson's four-over spell of 1/9 stealing the show. During the run-chase, a 96-run stand between Devon Conway and Latham helped the Kiwis cruise to the target with 22 balls to spare.

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After NZ opted to win the toss and opted to field first, skipper Mitchell Santner (2/21), Ben Sears (2/27) and Ferguson (1/9) made them pay as the Proteas fell to 68/6 in 11.1 overs, without any top-six batter reaching the 20-run mark. A 34-run stand between George Linde (23 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Gerald Coetzee (16) pushed the Proteas past the 100-run mark in 14.1 overs.

A fiery 20-ball 26*, with a four and three sixes from Nqobani Mokoena, took SA to 136/9 in 20 overs.

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Besides the aforementioned bowlers, Kyle Jamieson (2/42) was also among the wickets, but he faced some resistance from Mokoena in the final over, smacking a four and a six on the final two balls of the innings.

In the run-chase, Conway (39 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Latham were measured in their approach. At the end of the power play, NZ was 48 without a loss of wickets. Spinner Keshav Maharaj (1/30) broke the 96-run stand in the 11th over.

Latham reached his half-century in 45 balls, with six fours and two sixes. After a cameo from Tim Robinson (17), Latham ended unbeaten on 63* in 55 balls, with Nick Kelly unbeaten at the other end on 1*. NZ ended at 137/2 in 16.2 overs.

Ferguson secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)