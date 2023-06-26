Zurich, Jun 26 (AP) FIFA has its first gambling sponsor for the Women's World Cup, announcing a deal Monday with the New Zealand state monopoly betting agency TAB.

FIFA said TAB will be promoted in the four New Zealand stadiums at the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being co-hosted with Australia. The value of the sponsorship was not disclosed.

Also Read | Zim Afro T10 Pre-Draft Marquee Players Announced; Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Eoin Morgan Among Picked Cricketers.

The deal follows a gambling sponsorship for FIFA at the men's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, also in the third-tier “supporter” category, to promote the Betano brand in Europe.

The New Zealand betting agency returns commission to sports it takes bets on, and paid NZ$2.4 million ($1.48 million) to the national soccer federation last year.

Also Read | Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan Join MCC World Cricket Committee.

Soccer bodies are increasingly making deals with the gambling sector even as their own rules bar players, referees and officials from betting on games or having financial interests in betting industry operators.

UEFA signed betting operator bwin to a three-year deal in 2021 for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The English Premier League has agreed to reduce the prominence of betting sponsors on team jerseys though not for three more seasons.

Match-fixing in soccer has long been connected to betting syndicates and unregulated markets, particularly in Asia. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)