Sports News | FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2025-26 Action Begins in One Month

Lausanne [Switzerland], May 11 (ANI): FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26 marks exactly one month to go before the start of the tournament, with anticipation building for the competition in Cape Town. Nine ambitious teams will battle for glory and the chance to earn promotion to the FIH Hockey Pro League, as per a release from the FIH.

The tournament will take place from 11 to 20 June 2026 at the iconic Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town.

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Returning to South Africa for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2022, the Men's Nations Cup once again brings together some of the world's strongest hockey nations outside the FIH Hockey Pro League, all eager to take the next big step on the international stage, as per a release.

The 2026 edition features an exciting and highly competitive line-up, with hosts South Africa joined by France, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland and, for the very first time, the United States of America. The USA men make their historic debut in the competition following the withdrawal of Wales.

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Fans can look forward to high-quality hockey action from day one, with the opening fixtures on 11 June featuring Malaysia against Scotland, Korea facing Japan, Ireland taking on the USA, and hosts South Africa meeting France in front of their home supporters.

Over ten days of intense competition, teams will battle through pool matches and knockout rounds, culminating in the final on 20 June, where one nation will lift the trophy and strengthen its claim for a place among hockey's elite.

With passionate fans expected in Cape Town, world-class talent on display, and promotion stakes adding extra intensity to every match, the countdown is officially on for another unforgettable edition of the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup. (ANI)

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