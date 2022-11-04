Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team came from behind to beat New Zealand by 7-4 in their third FIH Pro League 2022-23 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.

The victory also helped India go to the top of the FIH Pro League points table with six points from three matches and a goal difference. Spain also have six points from two matches but are placed second with a goal difference.

Simon Child (1'), Sam Lane (8'), Jake Smith (13') and Nic Woods (53') slammed goals for New Zealand while India captain Harmanpreet Singh (6', 18'), Selvam Karthi (16', 37'), Rajkumar Pal (30'), Sukhjeet Singh (49') and Jugraj Singh (52') scripted India's comeback. Midfielder Hardik Singh was declared the man of the match.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh took a direct hit from a low piercing cross from the right by New Zealand attacker Simon Child in the opening minute.

As a result of a penalty corner awarded to the home team in the seventh minute, Harmanpreet Singh scored to tie the score at one.

Indian attackers applied greater pressure to New Zealand but struggled in the first quarter in the back third.

Sam Lane took advantage of the loose ball to score New Zealand's second goal in the eighth minute after the referee awarded an advantage when Indian defender Surender Kumar's half-touch dangerously raised the ball.

Forward With two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jake Smith scored for New Zealand to make the score 3-1. Dylan Thomas had delivered a nice ball from the left flank.

In the second quarter, India worked to close defensive gaps while simultaneously making progress at closing the deficit.

Selvam Karthi, a young player playing in just his eighth senior international encounter, retained his calm to score a goal in the 16th minute from the centre of the D.

Two minutes later, Harmanpreet Singh equalized the score with a second goal past the New Zealand goalkeeper at a penalty corner.

India controlled 58 per cent of the possession at the end of the first half, with 12 circle penetrations to New Zealand's three. In the second half, India increased its midfield turnover rate while continuing to control the ball. Rajkumar Pal, an Indian midfielder, assisted India in taking the lead for the first time just over 30 seconds into the third quarter with a precise finish off the rebound.

Jugraj Singh's drag-flick from the penalty corner gave India their eighth goal in the 52nd minute.

After Nic Woods restored parity in the 53rd minute, New Zealand had a strong little stretch late in the fourth quarter. The effort was insufficient, though, as India went on to win by a score of 3 goals.

India's following game in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 will take place on Sunday against Spain. The Indian men's hockey squad will then turn its attention to the FIH Men's World Cup 2023, which will take place in Bhubaneswar in January. (ANI)

