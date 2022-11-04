Virat Kohli not only did play well against Bangladesh but also made the headlines for his kind gesture of gifting Litton Das a bat after the match. India edged Bangladesh by five runs in a thrilling encounter which was shortened by rain. Kohli played a masterful 64 in the first innings but Das’ blazing start with the bat in Bangladesh’s pursuit of 185 runs was what gave many Indian fans a scare. Nurul Hasan Accuses Virat Kohli of ‘Fake Fielding’ During India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Match, See What the Law States (Watch Video)

The right-hander powered his way to a 27-ball 60 before rain stopped play at the Adelaide Oval. Bangladesh would have hoped for him to continue with the same form but that was not to be as he was dismissed soon after play resumed, courtesy of a sensational direct hit from KL Rahul. According to a report, Kohli gave Das a bat when the teams were having dinner. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus, as quoted by BDCrictime Bangla, said, “When we were sitting in the dining hall, Virat Kohli came and gifted a bat to Litton. According to me, it was a moment of inspiration for Litton.”

Kohli’s gesture of sportsmanship has indeed won many hearts as the batter continues to shine bright in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. The former India captain has been in red-hot form in the competition with three fifties in four games and is also at the top of the run-scoring chart with 220 runs so far.

