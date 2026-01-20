Lausanne [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has on Tuesday confirmed the names of the technical delegates, technical officials, umpire managers, umpires, and medical officers who will officiate at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.

The selection was made by the FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committees, chaired respectively by Sheila Brown (South Africa) and Peter Elders (Netherlands).

The full list comprises experienced officials from around the world, originating from 22 countries and all five continents, and fully aligns with the principle of gender equality, to which FIH is strongly committed.

The team of 52 appointed Officials will be led by Technical Delegates Rogier Warris (Netherlands) and Sarah Bennett (Zimbabwe).

The FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 will showcase the world's best female and male hockey athletes from August 15 to August 30, in Wavre (Belgium) and Amsterdam (Netherlands). (ANI)

