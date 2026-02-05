New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said that ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers and the Asian Games scheduled for this year, the top priorities remain fitness and building a strong unit which can come together and perform well.

Marijne, who returned to the women's programme in December 2025 after a four-year hiatus, has emphasised that his immediate focus is well-defined. With an eye on the major assignments in the Los Angeles Olympic cycle, the Dutchman has emphasised the importance of building strong team chemistry while also raising fitness standards across the squad.

"Our first priority right now is fitness, which is a very important aspect for us. Alongside that, the focus is on coming together and functioning as a strong unit," Marijne told SAI as quoted by a Hockey India press release. "From there on, we can work on all the other things like techniques," he added.

The women's team has its eyes firmly on the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifier in Hyderabad from March 8-14, the Asian Games 2026 from September-October, and upcoming major competitions in the broader LA 2028 Olympic cycle.

Marijne, under whose guidance the Indian women's team achieved a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, swiftly took charge of the ongoing national coaching camp at the Sports Authority of India's regional centre in Bengaluru, which runs until February 18. The camp initially featured 49 players--43 seniors and six juniors--before the group was trimmed to 29 following selection trials conducted by Hockey India.

Looking back at the last few weeks of training with the Indian team, Marijne mentioned, "We are still getting to know each other. While I am familiar with a few of the players from before, not everyone is known to me yet. It is important for us to work at an individual level and understand what is best for each player. We are receiving strong support from the strength and conditioning coaches, who are playing a key role in guiding this process," the Dutchman explained.

"Right now, the most important thing is managing the players' bodies and overall fitness. The tactical framework is already clear, and that is not what will make the difference at this stage. We are working together towards a common goal, and that is precisely why I decided to return," he added. (ANI)

