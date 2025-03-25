New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH) have proclaimed a five-year "destination support agreement," designating Abu Dhabi as the UAE host for every ACB training camp and all Afghanistan A and national age-group competitions, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.

As a potential subsequent stage in the agreement, which extends until 2029, the ACB and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will collaborate for Afghanistan to utilize the facilities in the UAE for conducting senior men's bilateral matches as well.

Also Read | Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs BRA on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH, announced that Abu Dhabi will continue to host the Afghanistan cricket team. This agreement strengthens ADCSH's commitment to fostering global sporting talent and leveraging its facilities for social good.

"Our facilities have already welcomed the world's best players, and this agreement strengthens our strong commitment to nurturing global sporting and cricket talent and leveraging its capacity to be a force for societal good. We've loved hosting Afghanistan over the last couple of years and are pleased we can confirm Abu Dhabi as their second home," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Why is Shreyas Iyer Playing for PBKS in IPL 2025? Find Out Reason Behind KKR’s IPL-Winning Captain’s Inclusion in Punjab Kings Squad for Indian Premier League Season 18.

ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan said, "All the premium facilities are available." He also stated that focusing on Abu Dhabi as a training base and home for youth cricket will help elevate Afghanistan's sporting achievements and create a strong future for cricket in the country.

"The opportunity to now focus on Abu Dhabi as our training base and our home for age-group participation will allow us to elevate Afghanistan's sporting success and build a strong national future for the game of cricket in our country."

The senior Afghanistan men's team has "welcomed" visiting teams at "home venues" in India - Dehradun, Lucknow, and Greater Noida - as well as in the UAE. Abu Dhabi has previously served as the venue for three of Afghanistan's Test matches, two against Zimbabwe in March 2021 and one against Ireland in February 2024. They have also hosted teams for ODIs and T20Is throughout India and the UAE. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)