The ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is getting hosted across Pakistan and UAE. There are three games in the competition so far which has been washed out due to rain. Two were in Rawalpindi and one was in Lahore. The Afghanistan vs Australia match was the one that got washed out at Lahore. A viral video emerged on social media where a fan claimed that the roofs of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been leaking water despite being recently renovated. AFG vs AUS Memes Go Viral As Australia Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals After Group B Match Against Afghanistan Ends in No Result.

Viral Video Claims Rain Water Leaking From the Roof of Gaddafi Stadium

Automatic showers are available inside the Fazal Mahmood Enclosure at Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore residents can benefit from this unique PCB service after the Champions Trophy ends.pic.twitter.com/VSufDfvEUJ — Siddharth Chhaya - સિદ્ધાર્થ છાયા 🇮🇳 (@siddtalks) March 2, 2025

