New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The India U-23 National Football Team is all set to embark upon their qualification campaign for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022, after being drawn in Group E of the Qualifiers.

India has been drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and hosts UAE in Group E of the Qualifiers, with the matches set to be played between October 25 to 31 at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, UAE.

The Blue Colts are set to assemble in Bengaluru on October 17, before moving to the UAE on October 20 for their matches.

The 28-member list of probables is as follows--The goalkeepers will be Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Prateek Kumar Singh, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Narender Gahlot, Bikash Yumnam, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Halen Nongtdu, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra, and Sahil Panwar will be the defenders.

SK Sahil, Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, and Princeton Rebello will be the mid-fielders.

The forwards will be Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, and Aniket Jadhav. (ANI)

