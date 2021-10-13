India will take on Maldives in their final group stage game of the ongoing SAFF Championships 2021. The clash will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have objectives of making it to the finals but need very different results. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Maldives, SAFF Cup 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. SAFF Championship 2021: India Take On Maldives With a Place in Finals on the Line.

It is a must-win encounter for team India as anything else than three points will see them miss out on a place in the finals of the SAFF Championships for the first time since 2003. The Blue Tigers are currently third in the table after one win and two draws in three games. Igor Stimac’s men have struggled to find the back of the net but will be buoyant after their victory over Nepal but face astern test against Maldives, who are on a two-game winning streak and had defeated India in last edition’s final. SAFF Championship: Bhaichung the Most 'lethal' Indian Player I've Played With, Says Chhetri.

When Is India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 match? Know Date, Time and Schedule

The match between India and Nepal will take place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. The match has a scheduled start time of 09.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 on TV?

Eurosport are the official broadcasters of SAFF Championships 2021 in India and will provide the live telecast. India vs Maldives SAFF Cup 2021 match live streaming will be available on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021?

Those unable to watch India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 match on TV can tune into online platforms to watch the live action. Discovery + App will be providing the live streaming of SAFF Cup 2021 games.

