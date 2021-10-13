Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the hottest trends on social media owing to the hat-trick scored by him against Luxembourg in European Qualifiers. The fans can't stop going gaga over the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner after he scored a hat-trick. Post this, the Portugal star took to social media and reacted to the hat-trick. Alongside his pictures, Ronaldo also mentioned that things become quite easier when they play at home. Ronaldo's hat-trick led the team to a thumping 5-0 win over Luxembourg. Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo's Nets Hat-Trick In Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).
Ronaldo scored goals in 8th, 13 and 37th minute of the match and led the team to a stunning win in the Group A encounter. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha also scored goals. "Another victory, another step towards our goal, another historic night in defense of our colors," read a part of the post by Ronaldo. The Portugal star further said that he will look to score more goals. Check out his post below:
The official account of Portugal also hailed CR7 and congratulated him for 114 international goals.
With this, Portugal is now placed on number two of the Group 3 points table. With four wins in their kitty, Portugal has played six matches. One of them ended with Portugal being on the losing side and the other game ended with a draw.
