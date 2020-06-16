Sports News | Football Loses Its Essence when Playing in Empty Stadiums: Quique Setien

Leeds [UK], June 16 (ANI): Barcelona manager Quique Setien believes that football loses its essence when playing in front of empty stands.

La Liga returned to action after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the competition resumed behind closed doors due to concerns regarding the spread of the deadly virus.

"We would rather play with the support of our fans tomorrow but we know it's not possible and we have to adapt. Football loses its essence playing in front of empty stands," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

Barcelona made a winning comeback in the league as the club secured a commanding 4-0 win over Mallorca. La Liga leaders will now host Leganes in their next match on June 17.

Setien hoped that Barcelona does not lose any "intimidation factor" due to the absence of fans.

"I hope we don't lose any intimidation factor because we don't have our fans. The public factor would help us a lot, I hope it doesn't hurt us too much now we won't have them with us," he said. (ANI)

