Jurgen Klopp Birthday Special: Major Career Achievements of the Current Liverpool Manager

Current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates his 53rd birthday today (June 16, 2020). The former German footballer is one of the best managers in the world right now and is known for his touchline antics and his passion for the game. Famous for his spells at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp has achieved success everywhere he has managed. So on the German's birthday, we take a look at some of his major career achievements. How Jurgen Klopp Transformed Liverpool From 'Doubters' to 'Serial Winners'.

Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Jurgen Klopp spent most of his playing career at Mainz and spent 11 years there, from 1990 to 2001. The German hung up his boots as Maniz’s record goal-scorer at that time and upon his retirement, he was named at the club’s manager. He guided Mainz to promotion in 2004 and after six years moved to Dortmund. With the Black and Yellow’s Klopp was able to end Bayern Munich’s dominance in German winning two league titles. Liverpool Reclaims Lost Legacy Under Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen was a hero at Borussia but after seven years at the club, he decided it’s time to move on and joined Liverpool. In five years at Merseyside, Klopp guided the Reds to their first Champions League title on 15 years and is also on course to lead the team to their first Premier League title.

Major Achievements of Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp began his managerial career at FSV Mainz leading them to Bundesliga promotion in 2004, the first in club history.

Jurgen Klopp has won two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund (2010-11, 2011-12).

Jurgen Klopp has been named German Football Manager of the Year three times (2011, 2012, 2019).

Jurgen Klopp Guided Liverpool to UEFA Champions League Glory in 2019-20.

In 2019. Jurgen Klopp won the Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year Award.

In the same year, he was awarded IFFHS World’s Best Club Coach of the Year Award.

