This Day That Year: When Team India Defeated Pakistan During ICC CWC 2019 by 89 Runs (Watch Video)

India and Pakistan have always produced a thriller of a contest. The two teams no longer play the bilateral series and only feature in the ICC tournaments. Now in this section of This Day That Year, we shall have a look at the game between India and Pakistan which was played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester which the Men in Blue won by 89 runs, DLS method during the CWC 2019. The two teams were geared up for the contest and it was the Men in Green who won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sarfaraz Ahmed Caught Yawning During IND vs PAK ICC CWC 2019 Match: Pakistan Captain Trolled on Social Media, View Funny Tweets and Pics.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave a strong start to the team scoring 57 and 140 runs respectively. Virat Kohli was another one who added 77 runs to the team. Hardik Pandya scored 26 runs and a few runs from other batsmen helped Men in Blue reach a total of 336 runs. Coming to the innings of the Men in Green, Imam Ul Haq got out on seven. Only Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imad Wasim were the ones who gave maximum hopes to the team as they made 62, 48 and 46 runs respectively.

Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav snapped two wickets each. Rains kept on interrupting the match and finally, the umpires decided to announce the result by DLS method. You can watch the highlights of the game by clicking here.

The Indians not only won the game but also maintained a 7-0 winning record against Pakistan in the World Cup. After the match, Sarfaraz Ahmed admitted that India handled the pressure well and they had an upper hand over Pakistan.

