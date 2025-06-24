New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi died at the age of 77 due to cardiac arrest in London on Monday.

Doshi played 33 Tests and 15 ODIs for India from 1979 to 1983. He picked 114 wickets in Tests and 22 scalps in the limited-overs format.

Doshi is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, who played for Surrey and Saurashtra, and daughter Vishakha.

He made his international debut during the first Test of Australia's tour of India in Chennai, and registered figures of six for 103 in the first innings and a match haul of eight for 167.

Doshi is one of only nine Indian cricketers to have a five-for on their debut Test.

He played first-class cricket for Saurashtra and Bengal in India, and also represented Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire in country cricket in England.

Overall, he grabbed 898 wickets in first-class cricket.

