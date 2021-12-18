New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Former international match officials Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan and Sudhir Asnani formed a three-member Umpires' Sub-Committee of the BCCI which was announced on Saturday.

The committees were decided during the 90th AGM of the board which was held in Kolkata earlier this month and the BCCI inducted the new Differently Abled Committee which comprises the visually challenged, physically challenged and the hearing impaired cricketers.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Hosts Strengthen Grip on Pink-Ball Test After England's Collapse.

Ravi Chauhan, who has been the secretary of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, is part of the the new committee.

Former Test left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhatt and senior CAB official Prabir Chakraborty are part of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc Becomes First Bowler To Bag 50 Wickets in Day-Night Test, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG Ashes 2nd Test 2021.

DDCA's Vikas Katyal is now part of Senior Tournament Committee.

Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee

Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal, Raghuram Bhat, Prabir Chakrabarty, Hari Narayan Pujari.

Senior Tournament Committee

Vishal Jagota, Vikas Katyal, Rajesh Garsondia, Surendra Shewale, Lalrothuama

Umpires Committee

Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan, Sudhir Asnani

Differently-Abled Cricket Committee

Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, Mahantesh Kivadasannavar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)