Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): In yet another exciting development for hockey in Odisha, a special training camp on drag flicks has commenced at the Kalinga Stadium, led by former Olympian and Indian hockey player, Rupinder Pal Singh.

According to the press release of Sports Odisha, this initiative has been organized by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha, in collaboration with Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Scheduled from July 20 to August 3, the camp includes will benefit the hockey cadets from Panposh Sports Hostel, Hockey High-Performance Centre and SAI Sundargarh. It serves as a unique opportunity for aspiring drag flickers from across the state to learn and hone the sought-after skill from one of the world’s finest drag flickers right here in their home state.

Speaking on the camp, Rupinder Pal Singh said, “This camp is a great initiative. It is an opportunity for me to pass on my knowledge, skill and experience to young players in Odisha. The camp will focus on drag flicking but also on technical, physical and mental aspects of the game.”

Rupinder Pal Singh went on to commend the robust sports ecosystem in Odisha, he said, “I had come to Bhubaneswar in 2020, however, there has been even more development since then, there are state-of-the-art facilities for players from the state. The hockey program is very modern with a great focus on sports science, nutrition and psychology. It is no surprise that Odisha is one of the best states in India for hockey and sports in general.”

With 31 athletes split into eight groups, the camp will feature Odisha’s most promising boys and girls in the Senior, Junior and Sub Junior categories as well. The camp will provide a comprehensive training experience for the attendees.

It will entail video analysis of the various techniques and physical testing and preparation in the gym to enhance their fitness levels.

To ensure the holistic development of the players, the program will also comprise psychological testing and preparation to help players stay focused and confident during high-pressure situations.

The initiative augurs well for hockey in Odisha and India, as these players will emerge from the initiative, fitter, smarter and more skilled than ever before.

The month of August will also see a camp for strikers, led by ace hockey player, Rani Rampal. (ANI)

