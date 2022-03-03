London [UK], March 3 (ANI): Formula 1 on Thursday announced that they have terminated their contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter amid the Ukraine crisis.

The decision comes amid many sports governing bodies including IOC, FIFA, UEFA imposing bans on the Russian players following the country's military action against Ukraine.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter. It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future," F1 said in a statement.

Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix.

The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris.

UEFA and FIFA have also barred Russia from international football until further notice. (ANI)

