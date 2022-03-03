After the T20I series which ended 3-0 in India’s favour, the hosts now take on visiting Sri Lankan team in the game’s longest format. The two sides will face-off in the two-match Test series. The first Test starts at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and will be played from March 04-08. The series is part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship and both the teams will be eager to do well. India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Mohali.

Mohali Weather Forecast March 04-08: The weather is expected to be slightly cooler in the morning and evening in Mohali during the match days. However, it is expected to stay dry throughout the match with hazy in the mornings. Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: Team India Greats Share Good Wishes for Star Batter Ahead of His Landmark Match (Watch Video).

Source: Accuweather

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Pitch Report: The pitch was once regarded as one of the pacy tracks in India. But it has changed in nature over the years with spinners getting some assistance now. Batsmen will enjoy batting on this surface as well.

