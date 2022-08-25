Frankfurt, Aug 25 (AP) Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp says he has turned down an offer from Manchester United to stay with the German club.

United had reportedly offered a four-year deal to the 32-year-old Trapp, a Germany international who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Kaiserslautern.

Also Read | Zone 4: West Venue: Patel Sports Complex, Gujarat Dates: Sept 11-15 #KheloIndia – Latest Tweet by Khelo India.

“It's true that there's a written offer,” Trapp wrote Thursday on Instagram. “Manchester United is a global club and I hope everyone can understand that I consider such an offer and think about it.”

Trapp said he decided to stay in Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League last season and has a contract till 2024.

Also Read | Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Liverpool Make Offer To Sign Dutch Midfielder From Barcelona.

“Yesterday I told the representatives of both clubs that I decided for Eintracht. I've experienced the unforgettable here in Frankfurt and we wrote history together,” Trapp said. “The start of the season has been bumpy but I've absolute confidence in us.”

Frankfurt started the Bundesliga with a 6-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich. It drew its next two games against Hertha Berlin and Cologne and next faces promoted Werder Bremen on Sunday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)