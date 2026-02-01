Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United look to solidify their place in the Premier League 2025-26 top four on February 1 as they welcome an in-form Fulham side to Old Trafford. Under the interim guidance of Michael Carrick, the Red Devils enter Matchweek 24 with high confidence following a significant 3-2 victory over league leaders Arsenal last week. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Since Michael Carrick took the helm, Manchester United have undergone a tactical resurgence, remaining unbeaten in their last six league outings. Currently sitting in fourth place, United have successfully navigated difficult fixtures against both Manchester City and Arsenal. However, they must cope without key defender Matthijs de Ligt and the versatile Patrick Dorgu, the latter sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Fulham, positioned seventh, represent a dangerous opponent. Marco Silva’s side has enjoyed an impressive run, losing only once in their last eight competitive matches. Following a dramatic late win against Brighton, the Cottagers are within touching distance of the European qualification spots and will rely on the creative threat of Harry Wilson to break down a disciplined United defence.

Manchester United vs Fulham Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 1 (IST).

Venue: Old Trafford in Manchester

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Fulham match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

The fixture will be officiated by John Brooks, with VAR in operation at Old Trafford. Given the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season, today's clash is expected to be a tightly contested affair. Both sides have shown a tendency to score late in games, making the final 15 minutes a crucial period for live score updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).