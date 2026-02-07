Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: High-flying Manchester United host a struggling Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on 7 February 2026, in a pivotal Premier League 2025-26 fixture. The Red Devils, currently fourth in the table under Michael Carrick, are searching for their fourth consecutive victory following impressive wins over Manchester City and Arsenal. Conversely, Spurs arrive in Manchester sitting 14th, with manager Thomas Frank facing mounting pressure despite a resilient draw against the champions last weekend. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 7 (IST).

Venue: Old Trafford in Manchester

Time: 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Manchester United remain without Matthijs de Ligt and Mason Mount, but Michael Carrick’s squad has shown remarkable depth during their seven-match unbeaten run.

Tottenham’s injury list remains a major concern for Thomas Frank. Key players including James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Pedro Porro are sidelined. However, Spurs boast a surprising recent record at Old Trafford, remaining unbeaten in their last eight encounters with United across all competitions.

