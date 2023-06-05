Paris [France], June 5 (ANI): Italy's Lorenzo Musetti believes World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz "probably can" win the French Open 2023 after the pair's fourth-round clash in Paris.

The top seed Alcaraz eased to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory against Musetti.

"He [Carlos Alcaraz] was serving really good. We knew that [he is] probably one of the best movers on the Tour. As we know, he really likes to drop [shot] and to turn with his forehand and that [shot] is really aggressive and heavy. I think today he showed that he probably can win this tournament," ATP.com quoted Musetti as saying.

The Italian came into the match having won the first three rounds without dropping a set. The pair's only prior ATP Head2Head clash had also been won by the 21-year-old in last year's Hamburg final.

"I think we both grew a lot since [our] last meeting in Hamburg. Of course, he won a Grand Slam, so it's something that I think you have inside. It's sort of a massive amount of experience that you need even to go a step forward for the level and to set new goals, to set a new life. So even that, I think it helped him to grow," Musetti said.

Musetti explained that Alcaraz is a complete player -- physically, mentally and technically. He specifically called out the 20-year-old's serve.

"[He is] probably one of the toughest players to beat for sure at the moment. So he deserves to be No. 1 in the world," Musetti said.

Alcaraz has now won 11 consecutive matches at majors. He won his first championship at this level at the US Open last year and has now largely glided through four rounds in Paris (he missed the Australian Open due to injury).

"I think we know that he is probably the best player in the world, and at the moment it's really tough to beat him, especially on clay. I think he grew a lot since last meeting we had in Hamburg. Today I think I didn't show my best tennis. But, of course, I don't want to take any [excuses] on that," the Italian said.

"Carlos deserved to win and deserved to pass to the quarter-finals, so I'm happy for him and for the level that he showed today," he added. (ANI)

