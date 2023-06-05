Rome, June 5: AC Milan closed their 2022-2023 Serie A season with a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona, while Atalanta and Roma secured Europa League places following victories. Milan had already clinched fourth place before Sunday's match, and they held a ceremony for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who decided to retire after the season. The Swedish player, hampered by injuries this season, only played four times, mostly in brief appearances, reports Xinhua. The Rossoneri broke the deadlock before halftime when Brahim Diaz drew a penalty, which Olivier Giroud successfully converted. La Liga 2022–23: Gabri Veiga’s Brace Helps Celta Vigo Stun Barcelona 2–1.

Verona equalized in the 72nd minute when Marco Davide Faraoni found the net with a header at the back post. Milan reclaimed the lead in the 85th minute, with Rafael Leao, who recently inked a new deal, demonstrating his worth with a low strike from outside the box. In stoppage time, Leao rounded off the win by outmaneuvering the goalkeeper.

In other matches, Atalanta finished fifth following a 5-2 victory over Monza, with Teun Koopmeiners scoring a hat trick. La Dea, along with Roma, who edged out Spezia 2-1 thanks to a last-minute penalty by Paulo Dybala, secured a Europa League berth. Spezia and Verona will face off in a relegation play-off after both finished level on 31 points. Juventus finished the season disappointingly in seventh place, despite a 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Napoli claimed the trophy at a sold-out Stadio Maradona. The Partenopei concluded the season with 28 victories, six draws, and four defeats after a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. Star striker Victor Osimhen clinched the Capocannoniere with 26 goals. Elsewhere, Bologna secured a 3-2 victory away against Lecce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).