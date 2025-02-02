London, Feb 2 (AP) Arsenal defender Gabriel didn't waste his chance to get his own back on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

After Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead inside two minutes of its Premier League match against City on Sunday, Gabriel was seen celebrating in the face of Haaland immediately after the goal.

Also Read | BCCI Announces INR 5 Crore Prize Money for India’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Winning Squad and Support Staff.

It was likely a direct response to a clash between the two players in the spiky first league meeting between the teams this season, on Sept. 22.

On that occasion, Haaland threw the ball against the back of Gabriel's head after City scored an equalizer deep into stoppage time.

Also Read | Which Team Abhishek Sharma is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The Indian Batter Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

More than four months later, the needle was still clearly there — and the Premier League didn't hesitate to flag it up.

On its official X site followed by more than 45 million people, the Premier League posted a picture of the incident between the pair alongside the words: “The latest chapter in the long-running Erling Haaland vs. Gabriel series.”

Arsenal was leading 1-0 at halftime. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)