Abhishek Sharma enthralled the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with his sensational century in the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025. The southpaw, who had some low scores after the terrific 72* in Kolkata in the series opener, reminded the world of his immense talent as he smashed the England bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium to give India a great start. He then went on to score a 17-ball half-century and got to the three-figure mark off 20 more deliveries, becoming the second-fastest Indian to do so after Rohit Sharma. But which team will Abhishek Sharma play for in IPL 2025? He eventually finished with 135 off 54 balls with seven fours and 13 sixes to his name. In this article, we shall take a look at this. Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Shubman Gill to Register Highest Score by an Indian in T20Is, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025.

The left-hander made his T20I debut last year in the India vs Zimbabwe series where he scored a terrific century off 46 balls, announcing to the world that he was here to stay. Abhishek Sharma has been a constant part of India's T20I squad since his debut after the T20 World Cup 2024 and an innings like this only will give the youngster a world of confidence with a bright career ahead of him. 'New Sharma Ji Ka Beta Has Taken Over...' Fans Laud Abhishek Sharma With Funny Memes As He Smashes 37-Ball Century in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025.

Which Team Abhishek Sharma is Part of in IPL 2025?

The left-handed Abhishek Sharma is one of the rising stars in international cricket and he will be part of the IPL 2025 where fans can expect similar entertainment! Abhishek Sharma will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 after the former champions retained him for a sum of Rs 14 crore before the auction. Abhishek Sharma joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 and over the years, has established himself as an integral part of the franchise.

In IPL 2024, Abhishek Sharma formed a lethal opening partnership with Australia's Travis Head with the duo putting up some big scores. In 16 matches, he scored 484 runs with three half-centuries and a highest score of 75. The IPL 2025 will start in March.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).